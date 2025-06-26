The Brief The discharge of fireworks in Washington state is always illegal in any city, county or Washington state park. The discharge of fireworks is illegal throughout King County. Fireworks may also not be discharged on any public property.



Fireworks go on sale in some areas of Washington starting June 28. But many cities and counties have banned the sale or use of fireworks.

Keep reading for what you need to know about certain city and county bans on the lighting of fireworks in Washington.

The discharge of fireworks is always illegal:

In any city, county or Washington state park

On federal land

On public property and streets, sidewalks, parking lots or school property

On private property without permission

Onto public property from private property

The possessing or discharging of illegal fireworks, including, but not limited to, homemade fireworks, dynamite, rockets and more, is also always illegal.

WA county firework regulations

King County

The personal use of fireworks in Seattle and King County is illegal. This includes all cities and neighborhoods in unincorporated King County.

Residents can view public firework displays done by trained professionals who have been approved by the King County Fire Marshal.

Snohomish County

It is always illegal to discharge fireworks in Arlington, Bothell, Brier, Edmonds, Everett, Gold Bar, Lynnwood, Marysville, Mill Creek, Mountlake Terrace, Mukilteo, Woodwauy and in unincorporated Southwest Snohomish County.

Map of regions in Southwest Snohomish County where the use of fireworks is illegal.

Regions in Snohomish County where fireworks may be legally discharged only permit the usage of fireworks on the Fourth of July from 9 a.m. to midnight. The firing of fireworks before or after July 4 is illegal.

Fireworks can legally be discharged on July 4 between the hours of 9 a.m. and midnight in Granite Falls, Lake Stevens, Monroe and Snohomish.

Darrington and Stanwood residents have an extended fireworks discharge schedule, and can use consumer fireworks on the following days and times:

June 28 from noon to 11 p.m.

June 29 through July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. on July 5

July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sultan residents have an extended fireworks discharge schedule, and can use consumer fireworks on the following days and times:

July 3 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

July 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. on July 5

July 5 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Kitsap County

Discharge of fireworks is permitted in unincorporated Kitsap County on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Fireworks are prohibited on Bainbridge Island.

Bremerton residents may discharge fireworks starting July 3 at 11 a.m. until July 4 at 11:59 p.m.

Port Orchard residents may discharge fireworks on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Kittitas County

The discharge of fireworks is prohibited in unincorporated Kittitas County.

Pierce County

Fireworks may only be discharged in unincorporated Pierce County on July 4 between 10 a.m. and 11:59 p.m.

The use of fireworks is prohibited in Crystal Mountain, Fircrest, Greenwater, Gig Harbor, JBLM, Ruston, Steilacoom and Tacoma.

Puyallup residents may discharge fireworks on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Lakewood residents may discharge fireworks on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thurston County

The purchase and discharge of fireworks in Olympia, Tumwater and Lacey is illegal.

Whatcom County

Fireworks may be discharged during the following dates and times in unincorporated Whatcom County:

July 3 from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

July 4 from 6 p.m. until 12 a.m. on July 5

July 5 from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.

Clark County

Residents in unincorporated Clark County may discharge fireworks on July 4 from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. on July 5.

Clark County residents inside specific city limits can refer to this chart.

What you can do:

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) encourages those in areas that allow the discharge of fireworks to gather and celebrate Independence Day safely.

Many cities and regions across the state will hold public firework displays for the holiday.

WSP encourages residents lighting fireworks to follow these guidelines:

Only use legal consumer grade fireworks.

Have a bucket or hose nearby.

Do not consume alcohol while using fireworks.

Do not allow children to handle fireworks and keep them far away from any fireworks.

In an emergency, such as firework-related injuries, the usage of illegal fireworks or a fire starting due to the usage of fireworks, call 911.

Residents can report the illegal use of fireworks in their areas to region and city-specific links, forms and phone numbers.

Residents unsure of specific firework laws in regions not mentioned in this article are encouraged to refer to their cities' websites and resources or refer to this Washington State Patrol chart.

The Source: Information in this article is from Washington state county and city websites.

