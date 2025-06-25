Lynnwood police investigate rising theft incidents along I-5 corridor

The Brief Police are searching for two women suspected of thefts at jewelry and coin stores along the I-5 corridor. Surveillance footage shows them stealing a $9,500 necklace in Lynnwood; they are also wanted for thefts in Lakewood and Oregon. The public is urged to report sightings to Lynnwood Police, and Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to arrests.



Police are warning businesses to be on alert for a duo wanted in thefts along the I-5 corridor.

Detectives say two women described as being of Romani descent have been targeting jewelry and coin stores using advanced sleight-of-hand techniques.

The backstory:

Surveillance footage from the Zales Jewelry Store at Lynnwood's Alderwood Mall shows the suspects stealing a necklace valued at $9,500. Police are asking for the public's help to identify them and are encouraging local businesses to call 911 if the women enter their store.

In addition to jewelry, Lakewood police say the suspects used sleight-of-hand tactics to defraud an employee of $400 and to steal a dress.

They are also wanted in Oregon. Michael Kakoullis, the owner of Portland Precious Metals, said he fell victim when they stole a one-ounce Maple Leaf coin worth approximately $3,400.

"They were really good, well planned out. They knew what they were doing," Kakoullis stated.

As the video footage reveals, one suspect engaged his employee about coins while her accomplice discreetly palmed the coin and slipped it into her purse.

"We work very hard, and that’s a lot of money. We operate on very small margins, and to make back $3,400 is going to take some time."

If anyone recognizes either of the women or sees them at a motel or in a vehicle, they are encouraged to call Lynnwood Police at 425-670-5628. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to their arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by texting through the P3 TIPS App on your cell phone. You will remain anonymous.

The Source: Information in this story came from Lakewood Police, Lynnwood Police and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

