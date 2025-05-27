The Brief A stolen vehicle crashed earlier this morning following a pursuit by the Lynnwood Police Department. The crash occurred after the pursuit was suspended near southbound I-405's Exit 28. The crash has been cleared and is not affecting current traffic.



A stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a crash this morning on Interstate 405, according to officials.

What we know:

A routine patrol quickly escalated this morning into a high-speed chase after an officer spotted a white Kia Optima that matched the description of a reported stolen vehicle.

An officer with the Lynnwood Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled, leading to the pursuit on I-405. Officers stopped chasing for safety reasons, but the vehicle hit a barrier and crashed near Exit 23 shortly after.

Two of the three people were removed from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their conditions were unknown.

Officers spotted a firearm under the driver's seat and a large quantity of marijuana during the initial observations, and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

Condition of the stolen vehicle. (Photo courtesy of the Lynnwood Police Department.)

What's next:

A search warrant is pending for the further investigation of the vehicle.

The driver is facing multiple charges, including possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding and other potential charges.

No further details have been released.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Lynnwood Police Department.

