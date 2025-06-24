$79M Seattle-area home is now most expensive listing in Pacific Northwest

A new multi-million-dollar property listing in Bellevue has just hit the market. And guess what? It's priced even higher than the mansion Amazon's Jeff Bezos sold earlier this year.

Built in 2016, the home is currently the most expensive home on the market in the Pacific Northwest, coming in at a whopping $79 million.

The brokers overseeing the sale of the property call it a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an eminently livable, architecturally significant Tom Kundig masterpiece in an unmatched setting."

Where is the $79M home located?

The waterfront home has been dubbed "Triptych," and sits along Lake Washington's Medina neighborhood, bordered by the estates of wealthy moguls in the Seattle tech industry.

What does the $79M Bellevue home include?

If you are ready to throw down an estimated $450,168 per month on a 30-year fixed mortgage, here are some of the specs you can enjoy in this Bellevue estate:

3.37 acres of land, including 434± ft of flat waterfront

Private dock

Lakeside pavilion

Pool

Large detached gym

A 10,000+ bottle wine cellar

Elevator

More information can be found on the brokerage's listing site.

The Source: Information in this story came from Compass.

