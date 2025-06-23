Seattle police release video of shootout between officers, DV suspect in Washington Park

The Brief WARNING: The video contains graphic content that some viewers may find disturbing. The SPD released body camera footage of a deadly shootout between officers and a domestic violence suspect in the Washington Park neighborhood. The incident remains under investigation.



The Seattle Police Department released body camera footage Monday of a deadly shootout between officers and a barricaded domestic violence suspect in the city's Washington Park neighborhood.

What they're saying:

"In the interest of transparency, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) is releasing the body-worn video from the officer-involved shooting on Friday, June 20," wrote the SPD in a press release. "The department is also releasing the name of the SPD officer involved in this shooting: Officer Leonardo Bassi Rodriguez. This officer is on administrative leave."

Seattle police exchange gunfire with suspect near Madison Park

The backstory:

Police said that shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a domestic violence disturbance near 32nd Avenue East and East Madison Street. Upon arrival, a woman suffering from a gunshot wound ran into an officer's arms and collapsed in the complex's courtyard.

As officers attempted life-saving measures, the suspect began firing at them from inside the home, prompting an exchange of gunfire.

A SWAT team later entered the building and found the suspect dead with a gunshot wound. Initially, the SPD was trying to investigate whether the suspect's fatal injury was self-inflicted or caused by police gunfire. Monday's updated press release stated that "an SPD officer returned fire with his department firearm and struck the suspect."

What's next:

The circumstances leading up to the domestic violence shooting remain under investigation. The Force Investigation Team (FIT) is also reviewing the use of force.

Authorities say officers were able to get the victim away from the scene safely and transport her to Harborview Medical Center. The SPD says she is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from an updated press release by the Seattle Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

