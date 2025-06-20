Shots fired at Seattle police responding to domestic call; suspect barricaded in home

The Brief A police shooting investigation is underway in Seattle's Washington Park neighborhood after officers responded to a domestic violence disturbance. Upon arrival, a woman with a gunshot wound collapsed in an officer's arms, and shots were fired at officers from inside a home, prompting one officer to return fire while others retreated with the victim. The suspect is currently barricaded inside, with SWAT on scene and a shelter-in-place order active for the surrounding area.



A police shooting investigation is underway near Seattle's Washington Park neighborhood on Friday morning.

What we know:

Before 5 a.m., officers responded to a domestic violence disturbance near 32nd Avenue East and East Madison Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman in the front yard of a home. Police said the woman had a gunshot wound, and ran to an officer's arms and collapsed.

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes said two officers started life-saving measures on the woman, and during that time, shots were fired at the officers from the home.

One officer fired back, and two others retreated with the victim. She was taken to a local hospital, and was listed in critical condition, as of 8:30 a.m.

Barnes said no officers were hurt.

Seattle police are investigating a shooting on East Madison Street on June 20, 2025.

As of 6:15 a.m., the suspect was barricaded inside and officers have been attempting communication with the suspect.

Barnes said there was a shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area.

Several Seattle Police Department officers and its SWAT team are at the scene.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

