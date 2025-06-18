Man who escaped prison transport at Sea-Tac Airport arrested in Seattle

The Brief Escaped inmate Sedric Stevenson was re-arrested in Seattle after fleeing custody at Sea-Tac Airport. Stevenson was captured on video escaping while shackled, and was allegedly assisted by another person. He faces multiple charges out of Kentucky, including assault and possession of methamphetamine and a handgun.



Sedric Stevenson, the inmate who escaped from custody during a prison transport at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport last month, is back in jail.

The U.S. Marshals Service says Stevenson was arrested in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood on Wednesday, near Madison Street and Boylston Avenue.

The backstory:

Stevenson, 29, was captured on surveillance video running from two bounty hunters who were escorting him through Sea-Tac Airport. Cameras captured him fleeing to the SeaTac light rail station while still shackled on May 4.

Inmate escaped Port of Seattle police custody at SEA airport.

Law enforcement also arrested a second person who investigators said was assisting Stevenson for second-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Stevenson, a convicted felon, was being flown back to Bowling Green, Kentucky after failing to appear in court. He was charged with assaulting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and a handgun, and attempting to pass counterfeit currency.

Sedrick Stevenson (FOX 13 Seattle)

"This arrest sends a clear message: no matter how long it takes or how far someone runs, justice will catch up with them. Our deputies and taskforce officers worked tirelessly and with unwavering dedication to bring Stevenson back into custody. The community can rest easier, knowing a dangerous fugitive is no longer on the streets" said U.S. Marshal Donrien Stephens.

The King County Jail roster shows Stephenson was booked back into jail at around 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The Source: Information in this story came from the U.S. Marshals Office and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

2 dead after car submerges at WA's Edmonds Ferry Dock following pursuit

Travis Decker update: Search teams close in on WA triple murder suspect

Travis Decker manhunt echoes 2020 hunt in same WA wilderness

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

Tacoma dad defends man at center of Amber Alert case involving 2-year-old

Seattle-based Amazon announces 'workforce reduction' due to AI

Immigrants suddenly summoned by ICE via text during Seattle-area protests

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.