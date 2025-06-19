Northbound I-5 lane reductions to hit Seattle's Ship Canal Bridge this weekend

The Brief Northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes from Friday night to Monday morning, causing traffic delays. Full closures will occur briefly on Saturday and Monday for shoulder restriping; express lanes remain open. Future lane reductions and closures are planned from July 18 to August 18, with more in 2026 and 2027.



Seattle drivers will likely see extra traffic backups this weekend, as lane closures are coming to northbound I-5 across the Ship Canal Bridge.

Timeline:

Northbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes from State Route 520 to Northeast 45th Street, from 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday (June 20-23).

The Mercer Street and westbound SR 520 on-ramps to northbound I-5 will also be closed.

Full closures of northbound I-5 will happen between 12:01 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Saturday and Monday so the shoulder can be restriped to be used as a temporary lane.

Express lanes will remain open, along with the Harvard Avenue East on-ramp and Mercer Street on-ramp to the express lanes. Lane reductions to express lanes are expected between 7 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday, and 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

Construction crews are completing drainage and demolition work this weekend, preparing the bridge for upcoming freeway closures.

The work is being done now to minimize conflicts with key summer events in Seattle, such as the Seafair Torchlight Parade, Bite of Seattle, multiple sold-out concerts and the Seattle Mariners’ Ichiro Hall of Fame weekend festivities.

What's next:

This is just a glimpse of future I-5 lane reductions, beginning the weekend of July 18 and running through four weeks, ending on Aug. 18. Here's what to expect:

July 18–21 : Full northbound I-5 closure

July 21–Aug. 15 : Two-lane reduction

Aug. 15–18: Full northbound I-5 closure

Extended northbound I-5 lane reductions are also coming in 2026 and 2027.

What you can do:

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, test alternate routes, use public transit or allow extra time.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

