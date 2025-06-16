Seattle's State Route 99 tunnel tolls increasing July 1

The cost of traveling through the tunnel for State Route 99 under Seattle will soon increase. Starting in July 2025, the Washington State Department of Transportation will hike tolls.

By the numbers:

Drivers will notice a toll increase beginning on July 1. Rates will go up five cents during off-peak hours and increase 10 cents during peak evening hours.

The new rates are reflected below, with the following rate types: Good To Go! Pass, Pay by Mail, and Pay by Plate (reading left to right).

Midnight – 6am: $1.25 $3.25 $1.50

6am – 7am: $1.55 $3.55 $1.80

7am – 9am: $1.85 $3.85 $2.10

9am – 3pm: $1.55 $3.55 $1.80

3pm – 6pm: $2.80 $4.80 $3.05

6pm – 11pm: $1.55 $3.55 $1.80

11pm – Midnight: $1.25 $3.25 $1.50

Weekends: $1.25 $3.25 $1.50

Why are SR 99 tunnel tolls increasing?

The tolling program creates revenue for the state to pay back the $200 million borrowed to build the tunnel under Seattle. Constructing the tunnel was part of a much larger $3.3 billion project to replace the aging Alaskan Way Viaduct and rebuild SR 99 through the city.

The Washington State Transportation Commission's plan includes a 3% increase every three years.

Weekend and holiday rates are 30 cents cheaper than regular weekday rates.

State Route 99 tunnel entrance under Seattle

How to pay tolls for the SR 99 tunnel?

There are two rates applied to motorists making their way through the tunnel. The pay by mail option applies to any and all drivers. This option costs people an extra $2. These bills will arrive to the address associated with your license plate.

The cheaper option applies to those signed up for the Good To Go! Pass. This will knock two dollars off the toll. You can sign up for the program here.

"Drivers who choose to register their license plate on a Good To Go! account without a pass, called Pay By Plate, pay an extra 25 cents per trip on top of the Good To Go! pass rate," reads the toll rate section on the WSDOT page.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

