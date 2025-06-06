Washington’s work zone speed camera program continues rollout

The Brief Washington's "Work Zone Speed Camera Program" aims to reduce speeding and crashes in highway work zones. Since April, over 2,600 infractions have been issued, with most being first-time violations without fines. More cameras will be deployed next month, with the program running until June 2030.



Less than two months after launching, transportation officials are liking what they are seeing so far when it comes to the state’s "Work Zone Speed Camera Program." Though some confusion exists among drivers through one work zone about the initiative.

Created by a 2023 law, the WSDOT campaign rotates trailer-mounted cameras in various active highway work zones across the state to catch speeding drivers in hopes of slowing them down.

WSDOT data shows an average of over 1,300 crashes have taken place annually around work zones over the past five years, with speeding being one of the main causes of those accidents.

"Work zones are dangerous places in themselves, right? And then obviously having people drive through those work zones at a very high rate of speed also increases the danger for the workers and also the traveling public that goes through those work zones," said Kyle Miller, Program Manager for the camera project.

The first camera launched in April, and another one rolled out this past week. Miller said the mobile cameras have moved around numerous work zones across Western Washington, including the Interstate 90/State Route 18 interchange project, fish passage work on U.S. Highway 12 in Grays Harbor County and work on Interstate 5 along Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

"Anywhere where there’s a worker – WSDOT, construction, some sort of project – we are able to use this solution," Miller said. "This tool is allowed to be used in any type of work zone – whether it’s maintenance, whether it’s an emergency, whether it’s a big construction project you see on I-5 or I-90."

According to Washington State Patrol data, 2,618 infractions have been issued since the program started. 2,504 of them were first-time violations that have no fine, while the remaining 114 infractions were second-time violations with a fine of $248.

WSDOT is still compiling and analyzing data as the program is in its beginning phases, but Miller said work crews are reporting a difference in driver behavior.

"When people see those signs, they appear to be slowing down from the feedback that I'm getting from the field itself – which is great, great news," he said.

Many drivers through the Interstate 5 work zone said they support the idea of having a camera to slow people down for safety. Though a lot of them did not even know a camera could be there.

"It’s the first I’ve heard of it," said driver Tyler Hays from Chehalis. "I could see it being a good cause for the construction workers so people aren’t exceeding the speed limit. It just keeps it safer for the construction workers who are just trying to do their jobs."

"I’ve never seen it before," said DuPont resident Jinnori Serino. "It kinda just looks like part of the construction that is every day."

Commuters through the area said while it is important to follow speed limits regardless of a camera, they would want to see more clear signage where one could be.

"If your regular speed on the freeway, you’re gonna keep going 70 – and especially if there’s nothing that is significantly to show you that there’s construction and a speed camera and whatnot," Serino said.

"I think the speed cameras are okay, but only if people know that they’re there," said Tacoma resident James King. "It should be to help people keep the speed limit so they’ll keep themselves safe and those around them safe."

WSDOT said they put up as many signs as possible alerting drivers to the camera’s presence, as they want people to know to slow down.

"This is not a gotcha in any way," said Assistant Communications Manager Amy Moreno. "We’re actually happy when we don’t generate infractions because people slowed down and that’s a pretty successful deployment for us."

As the rollout continues, Miller said more cameras will be launched next month, with work zones all across the state being discussed as new deployment locations. And as summer travel coincides with more road maintenance, it is in everyone’s best interest to slow down.

"This is not just about the worker’s safety, it’s also about the traveling public that goes through," he said. "Because ultimately, we really do want to make sure that everybody can come home safe."

Miller said the program should have 15 cameras available to rotate across work zones within the next few years. The program is set to expire at the end of June 2030.

The Source: Information in this story came from Albert James, a television reporter covering state government as part of the Murrow News Fellowship program – a collaborative effort between news outlets statewide and Washington State University.

