WA's first work zone speed camera now active

The Brief Washington's first work zone speed camera launches on Wednesday, April 16 on I-5 near JBLM. The camera is to reduce speeding and improve safety for road workers and drivers. The camera will only enforce infractions when workers are present.



Washington state's first work zone speed camera to help protect highway workers and motorists has started enforcement.

The new safety measure goes into effect Wednesday, April 16, on Interstate 5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

What we know:

The camera system will capture vehicles that exceed the posted speed limit in active work zones. Operated by the Washington State Department of Transportation, the camera will be rotated among various construction, maintenance and emergency project sites where speeding is a known issue.

Officials say the goal is to reduce speed-related crashes and encourage drivers to slow down in work zones. The I-5 location was selected due to ongoing safety concerns with motorists speeding through the area.

Signs will alert drivers when a camera is active. When possible, radar feedback signs will also be present to provide real-time speed information.

"Too many workers have been injured or killed, and statistics show drivers are not slowing down," said WSDOT Secretary Julie Meredith. "This provides another tool to help ensure workers — and everyone on the roadway — comes home safe at the end of the day."

The cameras will only record infractions when workers are present at a job site, and this can take place day or night.

The program, established by state legislation effective July 1, 2023, is authorized to run through 2030 unless extended by lawmakers.

Two more cameras are set to be deployed later this spring, with three more expected by summer.

There is no fine for a first violation, but a second or subsequent infraction carries a $248 penalty. All violations are classified as non-moving infractions and will not affect a driver’s record or insurance. However, unpaid fines will be added to vehicle registration renewals.

This initiative is separate from Washington’s newly launched highway speed camera program currently operating on I-5 and I-90 in Skagit and Spokane counties.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

