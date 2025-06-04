Weeknight 520 bridge closures kick off in Seattle Wednesday

Part two of the weeknight closures are expected to impact traffic along State Route 520 over Portage Bay kicks off Wednesday.

Timeline:

Montlake Boulevard to I-5 will be closed from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. while the Montlake on-ramp to westbound SR-520 will close early at 10 p.m. on June 4.

During these closures, all westbound 520 traffic will exit at Montlake Blvd. More information can be found on the SR-520 Construction Corner.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

