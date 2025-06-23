Police warning as bear spotted near homes in Renton, WA

Police in Renton are warning residents to monitor their trash after a bear was spotted rummaging near dumpsters.

The bear was spotted in the 1200 block of Thomas Lane South on Sunday evening. The bear then reportedly made its way over to Grant Avenue South which is behind apartment complexes and some residential backyards.

Responding officers say they used their sirens to safely guide the bear away from the residential area. They say it is important not to approach the animals if you come across one.

Renton bear spotted

What they're saying:

"Please do not approach the bear; instead, maintain a great distance away if you encounter it. Also, bears are looking for food right now, so make sure your garbage is secure, which includes the dumpsters. Stay safe, everyone!," said the Renton Police Department in a post to Facebook.

The Source: Information in this story came from Renton Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker update: Search teams close in on WA triple murder suspect

Travis Decker manhunt echoes 2020 hunt in same WA wilderness

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

Tacoma dad defends man at center of Amber Alert case involving 2-year-old

Seattle-based Amazon announces 'workforce reduction' due to AI

Immigrants suddenly summoned by ICE via text during Seattle-area protests

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.