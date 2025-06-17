The Brief Former Seattle Seahawk Richard Sherman has been formally charged with DUI in connection to a 2024 arrest that happened on I-405 in Renton. Court documents state Sherman had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and reeked of alcohol after being pulled over for speeding in the HOV lane. King County prosecutors say the results of Sherman's blood test took over a year to come back.



Former Seattle Seahawks star Richard Sherman is charged with driving under the influence (DUI) in connection to a 2024 arrest on I-405 in Renton.

Prosecutors in King County, Washington filed the charge after receiving Sherman's blood test results, which took over a year to complete. The result claims Sherman's blood/alcohol level was at 0.11, which is over the 0.08 limit.

The backstory:

The arrest happened around 2 a.m. on Feb. 24, 2024, on southbound I-405 just north of Northeast 44th Street in Renton, or about 12 miles east of Seattle.

Several Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers responded, noting that Sherman had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol coming from his breath, according to court documents.

The trooper that initially pulled Sherman over claimed to have spotted him speeding in the HOV lane at 84 miles per hour just north of I-90.

Court documents state when the trooper asked Sherman how much he had to drink, the ex-Seahawk chuckled and said, "Not a ton." When asked what not a ton was, Sherman allegedly stated he had two margaritas.

The trooper then called in an additional unit, and once backup arrived, WSP claims Sherman got out of his car, now chewing gum and smelling like cologne, walked up to the trooper and asked what was going on. Another trooper then took over the DUI investigation and had Sherman undergo field sobriety tests.

During the tests, Sherman became argumentative, claiming they were "boring" and that he had already passed the tests, even asking the trooper if he could pass them himself, court documents state.

Sherman allegedly refused to take a breath test, and was ultimately arrested for DUI. After being taken to Overlake Hospital to have his blood drawn, Sherman was booked into King County Jail, where his bail was set at $5,000.

After being placed under arrest, troopers claim Sherman appeared to fall asleep multiple times, including at the WSP office in Bellevue.

Sherman is scheduled to appear in court for arraignment, where he will enter an initial plea. That's set for Monday, June 30. Sherman has a prior DUI arrest from 2021.

The Source: Information in this story came from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and court documents from King County District Court.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA deputies urge vigilance as Travis Decker search continues in Kittitas County

Manhunt for Travis Decker update as WA search nears its 3rd week

Man arrested for security threat onboard aircraft at Seattle airport

19-year-old dies in drowning at Eagle Falls in WA

1 dead after reported shooting on I-5 in Seattle near Boeing Field

Pedestrian killed by train along Edmonds, WA waterfront, ferry service impacted

How to watch FIFA Club World Cup in the US for free

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.