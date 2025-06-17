VIDEO: Renton, WA police use drone to help solve in-progress burglary

The Brief Renton Police used a drone to help solve a burglary without even setting foot in the door. Police responded to a call for an in-progress burglary at a vacant hote. Investigators said using drones helped keep everyone involved in the incident safe.



A Renton police drone was used to safely defuse an in-progress burglary call without entering the building — and all of it was captured on video.

Renton police officers responded to a call about a burglary in-progress on June 14, around 7:30 p.m. The incident happened at a vacant hotel located near the 700 block of Park Avenue North.

"You don’t know the layout. You don’t know what you’re walking into," said Officer Matt Nugent.

Instead of sending in officers, the department used a drone.

Using drones to solve crimes

What we know:

Video obtained by FOX 13 Seattle shows the drone flying through the hotel until it finds a man sleeping in one of the vacant rooms.

After putting on his shoes and walking out, officers arrested the 39-year-old male without incident, according to Renton Police.

He was booked into jail on investigation of first-degree criminal trespass.

"Having just an initial idea of what the scene looks like can be very advantageous to officers to be able to plan and effectively go into a space and know what they’re facing, what they’re up against, if there’s a threat there," said Nugent.

Nugent tells FOX 13 Seattle in the 10 years Renton Police have been using drone technology, the resource has evolved from a tool to take pictures to a vital asset for policing.

Renton Police are hoping to invest millions of dollars over the next few years toward increasing their drone resources.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter AJ Janavel.

