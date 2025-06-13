How to watch FIFA Club World Cup in the US for free

The Brief The FIFA Club World Cup kicks off this Saturday at 5 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. All 63 matches will be streamed live for free on DAZN. Fans can create an account with their email on the DAZN website, and can connect smart TVs, tablets, game consoles and more.



The FIFA Club World Cup begins this weekend in host cities across the United States.

Fans globally who are unable to attend matches in person will be able to watch 32 of some of the best soccer clubs in the world compete for the FIFA Club World Cup title for free on DAZN.

FIFA announced in December that DAZN – the world's largest sports streaming platform – will be the exclusive broadcast partner for the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. All 63 matches in 12 stadiums across 11 host cities will be streamed live on DAZN.

Fans can create an account on DAZN's website free of charge with their email, and can connect their account to devices including smart TVs, smartphones, tablets, game consoles and more. DAZN does not currently require payment information to be entered to create an account.

What does the free plan include?

The free DAZN plan includes:

All 63 livestreamed FIFA Club World Cup games.

Highlights.

Selected sporting events.

FIFA Club World Cup group guides.

Advertisements.

What does the ‘Premium Experience’ include?

The DAZN ‘Premium Experience' can be purchased for $13.99 a month and includes:

All 63 livestreamed FIFA Club World Cup games.

Extended Highlights.

Fewer advertisements and no game interruptions.

FIFA Club World Cup match replays.

Downloads.

HDR quality and Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Access to all DAZN sports live and on demand.

Will matches be available on TV?

TNT, tbs and truTV will also televise 24 select matches including:

PSG vs Atlético Madrid – June 15, 12 p.m.

Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund – June 17, 9 a.m.

Real Madrid vs Al Hilal – June 18, 12 p.m.

Inter Miami vs FC Porto – June 19, 12 p.m.

Remaining matches available on TNT, tbs and truTV have not been announced. All times are in Pacific Daylight Time.

The Source: Information in this article is from the DAZN website, TNT website and FIFA.

