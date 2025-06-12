FIFA Club World Cup kickoff in Seattle clouded by fears of ICE, border patrol presence

The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection's involvement in FIFA Club World Cup security has sparked fear among fans about increased immigration enforcement. Washington officials, including Governor Ferguson, have expressed concerns over federal communication and emphasized no local coordination with immigration enforcement. Ticket sales for the Seattle match are low, with prices dropping amid rumors of enforcement presence, though the impact on sales remains unclear.



What should be a festive kickoff to the FIFA Club World Cup in Seattle this Sunday has instead sparked fear and uncertainty among some fans after U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) suggested on social media it would be involved in security at Club World Cup matches.

The Seattle Sounders will face Brazil’s Botafogo in a high-stakes match at Lumen Field on Sunday, marking one of the biggest games in the tournament. Seattle, considered the underdog, will host the match as the city prepares for a broader role in the global soccer spotlight ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup.

But for some fans, the excitement is being overshadowed by rumors and social media posts suggesting increased immigration enforcement presence at matches — not just in Seattle, but across the country.

Earlier this week, CBP shared a now-deleted post on its official channels stating, "Let the games begin – the first FIFA Club World Cup games starts on June 14 in Miami. CBP will be suited and booted ready to provide security for the first round of games." The post has since been taken down but is still being circulated by outlets such as FOX Sports 940 AM in Miami.

According to FOX’s affiliate in Florida, FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed CBP agents would be working alongside Miami-Dade Sheriff’s deputies to provide security for the matches in Florida.

Concerns grew further after reports that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents advised non-citizens to bring proof of legal status to the matches. While that advisory appears specific to Miami, the uncertainty has reached fans in Seattle as well.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson addressed those concerns saying, "I'm not getting communication from the federal government about what they're doing. I want to be very clear about that," Ferguson said. "But we, of course, are very focused on the days ahead of us and being sure we're doing everything we can to ensure the President does not take any legal action here in Washington."

The office of Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell also responded, acknowledging awareness of the rumors. A spokesperson said the city has been in contact with Gov. Ferguson and Attorney General Nick Brown. The office emphasized that Seattle does not coordinate or assist federal agencies in immigration enforcement.

Ticket sales have also become a topic of conversation. Sunday’s match tickets are available for as low as $35. In comparison, a ticket to see Paris Saint-Germain — featuring some of the most well-known players in international soccer — costs around $117 – compared to $350 a year ago.

While it’s unclear whether the enforcement rumors are affecting sales, sports analyst Nico Moreno of Pulso Sports said the drop in demand isn’t surprising.

"I really thought a couple months back that it would be beyond that," Moreno said. "But when I'm hearing that there's basically a fire sale on tickets, that people are getting free tickets if they bought the 300 level — people are being brought down from 300 levels down — it makes me feel like it’s going to be a Portland vs. Sounders atmosphere."

In a statement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said, "U.S. Customs and Border Protection is committed to working with our local and federal partners to ensure the FIFA Club World Cup 26™ is safe for everyone involved, as we do with every major sporting event, including the Super Bowl. Our mission remains unchanged."

Security concerns aren’t unprecedented. During the 2023 Copa América final, hundreds of fans breached Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, an incident attributed to a lack of security personnel.

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Lumen Field for comment but has not yet received a response.

Seattle is set to host six matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and Sunday’s match is being seen as an early test of how the city handles international sporting events — both on and off the pitch.

The Source: Information in this story came from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Washington Governor Bob Ferguson, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and FOX 13 News.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle traffic to be impacted from upcoming protests

Authorities shift tactics in search for WA triple murder suspect Travis Decker

Manhunt for Travis Decker moves to WA's Kittitas County

Anti-Trump ‘NO KINGS’ protests planned for Seattle this weekend

Seattle police disperse 'ICE OUT' protesters after fire breaks out downtown

Everything you need to know about Seattle Pride Parade 2025

Things to do for Father's Day in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.