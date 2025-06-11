Sound Transit to run additional service for FIFA Club World Cup in Seattle

The Brief Sound Transit is adding extra Link light rail and Sounder train service for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, with six matches scheduled at Lumen Field from June 15-25. Light rail will run every eight minutes post-game on June 15 and all day on June 23, with standby trains ready for the tournament. Sounder game trains are scheduled for five of the six matches, with detailed departure times from Everett and Lakewood to accommodate fans.



Sound Transit is running additional services on Link light rail and Sounders game trains for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in Seattle.

Seattle will host six matches at Lumen Field from June 15 – 25, and Sound Transit is expecting between 100,000 and 150,000 visitors in the 10-day span. Officials are anticipating crowd sizes for each match to be similar to the crowd size for an average Seahawks game.

Increased light rail service in Seattle for FIFA Club World Cup

Soccer fans can expect increased service on the 1 Line light rail after the Sunday, June 15 match, and all-day on June 23. During that time, the light rail will run every eight minutes.

According to Sound Transit, additional trains will also be on standby to fill any service gaps throughout the tournament.

Sounder Service schedule for FIFA Club World Cup in Seattle

Sounder game trains are being added for five of the six games, and schedule adjustments are being made to existing trains to accommodate the FIFA Club World Cup. There are no Sounder trains for the 7 p.m. Sunday, June 15, Botafogo vs. Sounders FC match. However, earlier service to the Seattle Mariners home games will be provided.

The train ride from Everett takes around an hour to get to King Street Station, and the ride from Lakewood is about an hour and 20 minutes.

Here's a schedule listed on Sound Transit's website:

Tuesday, June 17 and Monday, June 23: For both 12 p.m. weekday matches on June 17 and June 23, the Sounder train will leave Everett at 9:45 a.m. and make all stops to King Street Station. The train from Lakewood via Tacoma will leave at 9:26 a.m. and mall all station stops. After the games, the train north to Everett will leave at 2:45 p.m., and southbound trains to Lakewood and Tacoma will follow the regular S Line schedule.

Thursday, June 19: For the 3 p.m. match on June 19, the Sounder train will leave Everett at 12:45 p.m. and make all stops to King Street Station. The train from Lakewood via Tacoma will leave at 12:26 p.m. and make all station stops. The train back to Everett will leave at 5:45 p.m. Tacoma and Lakewood riders can use regular postgame service.

Saturday, June 21: For the 12 p.m. match on June 21, the Sounder train will depart Everett at 9:45 a.m. and make all stops to King Street Station. The northbound train from Lakewood will leave at 9:11 a.m. and make all the stops to King Street Station. After the game, the trains will leave 45 minutes following the match.

Wednesday, June 25: For the 6 p.m. game on June 25, the Sounder train will leave Everett at 3:45 p.m. and make all stops to King Street Station. Regular Sounder trains will serve Tacoma in the afternoon, with ST Express buses available for Lakewood riders. Return trains leave King Street Station at 8:45 p.m.

After the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Sound Transit will evaluate and consider similar strategies for the FIFA World Cup next summer. Additionally, the light rail to the Eastside and Federal Way is expected to open before the World Cup.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by Sound Transit.

