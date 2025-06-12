WA Gov. Ferguson announces new expansions to state's aging ferry system

The Brief Washington's ferry system will expand with two-boat service on the Bremerton-Seattle route starting June 15 and additional vessels for other routes by July. The Wenatchee ferry is set to return in early July, aiding the restoration of full domestic service. Despite budget cuts, $1.3 billion was allocated for new vessels and $40 million for crew support to address the aging fleet.



Expansions to Washington’s ferry system aim to right the ship for riders dealing with years of delays and cancellations.

On Thursday, Governor Bob Ferguson announced new updates that will impact three routes. He also revealed a possible date for the return of the state’s largest vessel back to the water.

"This is a milestone for sure to get us back to those pre-pandemic levels and restore that full domestic service," said Ferguson.

One of the biggest changes that affects thousands of Washington State Ferry riders happens on Sunday, June 15. The governor said the Bremerton-Seattle route will be permanently restored to a two-boat service for the first time in three years.

Fixing WA's ferry system

What they're saying:

"For too long, commuters traveling to and from Bremerton have had to wait two and a half hours between boats every day," said Ferguson. "By adding this additional vessel, we are cutting that wait time by a full hour, and this expansion is permanent."

The two-boat service is a highly anticipated improvement, which Bremerton’s mayor, Greg Wheeler, said couldn’t come soon enough.

"We have faced a crisis in our community due to the ongoing lack of service. Our residents, workforce, businesses, and economy has suffered from ferry disruptions, cancellations, and lack of boats," said Wheeler. "The renewed trust in Washington State Ferry’s Bremerton-Seattle route will encourage people to rediscover our community and will stimulate our economy."

The governor also announced the state is on track to permanently restore a third boat to the Triangle Route, between West Seattle, Vashon Island, and Southworth on the Kitsap Peninsula. That addition is scheduled for the end of June.

Big picture view:

Starting on July 4, a second boat will service the Port Townsend-Coupeville route for the summer between Friday and Monday.

"We have not been able to do this summer expansion on that route for five years. Riders on those routes will have more frequent ferry service, offering flexibility in their travel to work and their appointments," said Ferguson on the Port Townsend-Coupeville route.

Ferguson said the expansions are all part of a bigger plan to fully restore domestic service. To do that, he explained, the Wenatchee, the state’s largest vessel, must return to the water. The ferry has been out of service since September 2023, undergoing a hybrid electric conversion.

With just a few more weeks of tests by engineers and technicians, Ferguson said the Wenatchee could sail again as soon as the first week of July.

"At that point, we’ll have 21 vessels in total, which will allow us to have 18 boats in the water at any one time. So, that allows us to restore full electric service for the first time since 2019," said Ferguson.

The governor further explained it is a routine process to have 18 vessels on the water while three vessels receive maintenance.

All the new, welcomed updates come as the governor acknowledged the significant cuts to the state’s transportation budget. Recognizing there is more work to do in restoring the aging ferry system, he highlighted the approved budget investments that will make a difference now.

"$1.3 billion for new vessels to replace part of our aging fleet. And, approximately $40 million for crew hiring, retention, and training, which is equally important. We need to have the vessels, but also part of the challenges we had was the challenges on the workforce," said Ferguson.

Focused on long-term goals, the governor said he and other state officials are reviewing several bids for new vessels. Ferguson said he would publicly announce that decision soon, though he did not specify a date. He said the state is also looking at lease-to-purchase options to get more ferries on the water.

"I think that’s what it’s going to take moving forward, is making sure we’re doing everything we can to treat this as the crisis that it has been," said Ferguson. "Our fleet is aging. So, we have more work to do."

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Franque Thompson.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle traffic to be impacted from upcoming protests

Authorities shift tactics in search for WA triple murder suspect Travis Decker

Manhunt for Travis Decker moves to WA's Kittitas County

Anti-Trump ‘NO KINGS’ protests planned for Seattle this weekend

Seattle police disperse 'ICE OUT' protesters after fire breaks out downtown

Everything you need to know about Seattle Pride Parade 2025

Things to do for Father's Day in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.