Washington State Ferries adding vessels to several routes over summer

Washington State Ferries continues to prepare for the busy summer season, with Memorial Day weekend traffic expected to kick off an influx of passengers in just a few days.

Peak travel times in 2025 will be supplemented by three added boats to the ferry system, a welcomed development following WSF staffing shortages last year and Governor Bob Ferguson's move to delay delivery of hybrid electric vessel conversions.

Washington ferry routes getting more service and boats in 2025

The Seattle/Bremerton run will return to its two-boat schedule starting Sunday, June 15.

The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth "Triangle" route will resume a three-boat schedule daily beginning Monday, June 30.

A second vessel will operate on the Port Townsend/Coupeville run every Friday through Monday from July 4 through the end of the route’s shoulder season on Oct. 13.

What they're saying:

"Thanks to recent and ongoing hiring and training, we are in a better position to staff the three boats needed for this added service," said WSF Deputy Secretary Steve Nevey.

There is a catch, however. Taking more boats and staff into service will mean there are fewer backup resources for emerging situations. According to WSF, with more vessels operating, there will be no dedicated backup ferry and fewer crew available for last-minute relief requests.

"This raises the risk of cancellations due to staffing, equipment or terminal issues," the head of WSF added.

WSF traffic during Memorial Day weekend

Washington State Ferries expects more than 300,000 passengers from Thursday, May 22 through Monday, May 26 on over 2,000 sailings.

Ports will largely be under holiday schedules. These are marked on the WSF route schedule page.

Those driving to the ports are also cautioned to be aware of expected backups on the state highway system. FOX 13 has a Memorial Day weekend traffic guide for anyone looking for the best times to travel on specific highway routes.

The Source: Information for this story came from Washington State Ferries.

