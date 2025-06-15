WA deputies urge vigilance as Travis Decker search continues in Kittitas County

The Brief The search for Travis Decker is entering its third week. He is suspected of killing his three daughters in a remote area of Washington. Multiple law enforcement agencies across the state, even members of the National Guard, are involved in the search. Local officials are urging area residents to keep an eye out, and to stay safe in search areas as Decker is considered highly trained and dangerous.



The search for triple-murder suspect Travis Decker is active in Kittitas County and deputies are asking residents and visitors to be on alert as the difficult operation plays out heading into next week.

The backstory:

Decker is suspected of killing his three young daughters near a campsite in Leavenworth, Washington more than two weeks ago. Since the girls' bodies were found on Monday, June 2, authorities have initiated a wide-ranging search across large swaths of the state, even including the deployment of national guard troops by Governor Bob Ferguson.

What you can do:

Now, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has made a post on Father's Day urging again for the public to contact authorities if they have any information on Decker that may help the search, and to remain vigilant in the surrounding areas.

What they're saying:

The sheriff's office statement includes a holiday message to those working the case, as well as the victims of the homicides.

"To all the men and women in law enforcement who are apart from their families this Father's Day: Thank you for your work to seek justice for the victims in this incident and to keep our community safe," read the Sunday statement, in part.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office.

