Former Seahawk Richard Sherman arrested for DUI, WSP confirms

Former Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested for DUI early Saturday morning, Washington State Patrol confirmed.

The King County Jail roster shows Sherman was booked for DUI at 4:51 a.m.

The King County Prosecutor's Office says it has not yet received charges for the former Seahawks star as of Saturday afternoon.

It's unclear where the arrest was made, but if it was on a state road like I-90 or I-405, his charges would be forwarded to the district court unit.

WSP says this incident is still under investigation, and no other details can be released until the Prosecutor's Office files the case.

Sherman previously pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving and second-degree criminal trespass, as well as speeding in a construction zone back in March 2022.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.