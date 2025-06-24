Seattle to consider issuing $1k fines for illegal graffiti

The Brief Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is proposing a new ordinance to impose fines up to $1,000 per graffiti violation, plus cleanup costs. Repeat offenders could face penalties up to $10,000, and fines may be converted to community service hours. Davison aims to target prolific taggers, as over 28,000 graffiti cases were reported last year.



A new proposed city ordinance is taking aim at those responsible for illegal graffiti in the city of Seattle.

The city attorney's office is hoping a new proposal helps to cut down on the damage, by cranking up the consequences.

According to that proposal, it could cost $1,000 per violation plus cleanup costs.

But, if there's more than one violation, the fines and damages could stretch upwards to the $10,000 range.

What they're saying:

In the U-District, REV Delivery employees Ashley Chamburs and Andrew Weber pack up snacks for college kids daily.

"We kind of operate as a gas station or convenience store, but we deliver straight to your house," said Weber, a REV employee.

The duo delivers from the REV office on University Way.

"Ramen for that quick dinner fix, we all need it," said Weber.

They get a fresh look at the community while on the go, and can see the latest impacts of graffiti, which can pop up overnight.

"I definitely see it, but I’ve never seen someone in the act," said Chamburs.

"I would say there is like graffiti kind of everywhere," said Weber.

FOX 13 recently reported on taggers that were caught on camera across the street, spray-painting on a community mural.

Related article

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison says it's so prolific in Seattle, a new ordinance is being proposed to take more action.

"This new civil enforcement tool would help be able to closely connect consequences with conduct," said Davison.

She says it would authorize civil action against illegal taggers in Seattle Municipal Court.

The fine would be around $1,000 per violation, plus labor and material costs to clean up the damage, with the chance for monetary damages to be converted to community services hours in some cases.

"If you don’t want to pay for that cleanup, then you can do it yourself," said Davison.

City leaders say there were more than 28,000 cases of graffiti and vandalism last year alone, costing the city $6 million to clean up.

"I don’t think it’s going to change how much it’s done," said Chamburs.

"Realistically, I don’t really think it will make a difference, because I just can’t imagine that many people get caught in the act of doing graffiti in the first place," said Weber.

Davison said Tuesday that the civil enforcement section would focus on the most prolific taggers who do most of the damage city-wide.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison and original FOX 13 Seattle reporting and interviews.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Feds share new Travis Decker WA manhunt photos

$79M Seattle-area home is now most expensive listing in Pacific Northwest

WA's first In-N-Out close to opening in Ridgefield

Kent man charged with supplying chemicals in CA bombing dies in jail

Travis Decker search update: Cadaver dog joining WA manhunt

Suspect in deadly Edmonds ferry dock crash faces murder charges

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.