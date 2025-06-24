Suspect in deadly Edmonds, WA ferry dock crash faces murder charges

The Brief William Russell-Leonard faces charges of murder, vehicular homicide, and vehicular assault after allegedly driving off the Edmonds ferry dock during a police pursuit, resulting in two deaths. Russell-Leonard, identified as the driver, reportedly took meth and heroin before the incident and had several active warrants; he allegedly stole the car from his ex-girlfriend after assaulting her. He is held in Snohomish County Jail, with charges expected to be filed by Tuesday.



The man suspected of a deadly crash at the Edmonds ferry dock while fleeing authorities last week now faces charges of murder, vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Authorities believe 29-year-old William Russell-Leonard sped away from law enforcement during two attempted traffic stops on Tuesday, June 17, and during his escape, deputies say he drove his car off the Edmonds ferry dock and crashed into the water. Five people were in the car, and two of them died when the car went under.

According to a Snohomish County superform obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, troopers and deputies pulled three people from the water after the crash, and a dive team went under to recover the other two from the car.

Investigators spoke with the survivors to determine who was driving the car.

They identified Russell-Leonard as the driver, who had been transferred to a gurney and wore a neck brace. They found he had several active warrants matching his name and description.

Russell-Leonard told investigators he did not want to speak, but divulged that he had taken meth and heroin before the police pursuits, according to court documents.

What led up to the Edmonds ferry dock crash?

According to court documents, Russell-Leonard's ex-girlfriend was in a drug recovery program in the Muckleshoot reservation, and to celebrate six months of sobriety, she earned a weekend pass and her family lent her a car.

She was supposed to go to one place, but deviated and went to pick up Russell-Leonard. Court records say he "beat her up" and stole the car, and staff at the Tacoma Project found her running down a street at 1:30 a.m., and brought her to the hospital.

Investigators say this was the same car that Russell-Leonard was driving during the police pursuit in Edmonds.

Currently, Russell-Leonard is currently being held in Snohomish County Jail for investigation of two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and attempt to elude. However, a charging decision is not yet available.

The deadline for charges to be filed is Tuesday.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

