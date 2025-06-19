VIDEO: Police rescue people from water after Edmonds, WA ferry crash

The Brief Bodycam footage shows police rescuing three people from the water after a car crashed off the Edmonds Ferry Terminal Dock following a pursuit late Tuesday night. The crash resulted in two fatalities and three serious injuries, with the injured taken to Harborview Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing, and the ferry route has resumed service.



Newly released bodycam video shows law enforcement working to pull three people from the water, following a police pursuit that ended in a deadly crash at the Edmonds Ferry Terminal Dock late Tuesday night.

According to authorities, Washington State Patrol troopers attempted to stop a car around 11:00 p.m., but the driver sped off. Troopers pursued for a time, but then called off the chase. Shortly after, Snohomish County deputies picked up the chase, but the car drove off the Edmonds ferry dock and crashed into the water.

Police say five people were in the car—two died in the crash, and three were taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries.

Bodycam video from Edmonds police

Dig deeper:

Edmonds police released bodycam video of rescue efforts to pull three people from the water. One of them was screaming and unable to swim, and officers threw them flotation devices to get them to safety.

Footage shows one of the people pulled from the water and handcuffed.

Authorities have not specified if the driver was among the fatalities or injured. The investigation remains ongoing.

The ferry route was out of service and is now back on schedule.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Edmonds police and Washington State Patrol.

