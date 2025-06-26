Suspect arrested after shooting on I-5 near Kent, WA

The Brief A suspect was arrested on Wednesday after a shooting on I-5 near Kent. After locating the suspect's vehicle at Angle Lake Park, multiple people were detained. One person was identified as the suspect who fired shots, and was booked into jail.



One person was arrested, and multiple others were detained after a shooting on Interstate 5 near Kent on Wednesday.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, just before 1 p.m., a suspect in a black Chevy Equinox fired multiple shots at another vehicle while traveling northbound on I-5 near State Route 516.

Trooper Johnson said no one was injured in the shooting.

Authorities said King County sheriff's deputies eventually located the suspect's vehicle at Angle Lake Park in SeaTac, thanks to help from witnesses and the FLOCK camera system.

Multiple people were detained, and one person was positively identified as the suspect who fired the shots. Law enforcement recovered handguns from the suspect and booked them into the King County Jail.

What they're saying:

"Sincere thanks to the witnesses and the King County Sheriff's Office," Johnson wrote in a social media post.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media posts by Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.

