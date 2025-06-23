WA authorities: No new evidence Travis Decker is alive, still in search area

The Brief The manhunt for Travis Decker, accused of murdering his three daughters, enters its fourth week in Washington. Authorities have no confirmed evidence of Decker's current location but continue searching in Kittitas County. Residents are urged to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.



Law enforcement in Washington is continuing its search for Travis Decker as the manhunt for the triple-murder suspect reaches week four, offering an update after investigating dozens of tips.

What they're saying:

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said there is no certain evidence that Travis Decker is alive or remains in the Teanaway Valley, Blewett Pass, Liberty, and Lauderdale areas.

Regardless, the sheriff's office will continue to search for Decker, as he remains at large and a danger to the public.

The backstory:

Travis Decker is accused of murdering his three young daughters, 9-year-old Paityn, 8-year-old Evelyn and 5-year-old Olivia, and dumping their bodies at a Leavenworth campground.

The manhunt for Decker began after he did not return the girls to their mother after a court-mandated visitation on May 30. He is now wanted for first-degree murder and kidnapping, last seen in Wenatchee.

The search area for Decker shifted to the Blewett Pass area in Kittitas County after reports of a lone, off-trail hiker, appearing to be avoiding others and hiding from a passing helicopter. Authorities believed this was a valid sighting of Decker and shifted resources to the area.

Weeks later, law enforcement remains focused on finding Decker, investigating new leads and tips from the public. The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says it will notify partners and other agencies if new evidence surrounding Decker's whereabouts is found.

Kittitas County deputies are asking residents and visitors in the search area to stay alert, and to call Kittcom at 509-925-8534 if there is anything suspicious or out of place.

If you see Decker, do not approach him and call 911. Anyone with information regarding Decker's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Chelan County Sheriff's Office tip line at 509-667-6845 or submit information online.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

