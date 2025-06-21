Hundreds gather for Decker girls memorial as WA hunt for Travis Decker enters 4th week

The Brief Speakers, performers, family and community members gathered Friday to remember three young girls killed last month. One of the largest manhunts in Washington history is underway for the girls' father, suspected triple-murderer Travis Decker. It has been ongoing for four weeks. Amid tragedy, Whitney Decker hopes to see the girls' legacy live on in the community's hearts.



Hundreds gathered in Wenatchee to honor three little girls gone too soon. Investigators believe Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia were killed by their father, Travis Decker. As the manhunt continues for Decker, the community held a public memorial to remember the little girls.

Wenatchee memorial service for Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker on June 20, 2025.

Friday night, the memorial was held at Rocky Reach Park. The crowd dressed in the girls’ favorite colors: pink, purple, and green. Over 90 minutes, the crowd heard from people like the girls’ grandpa, who they called Pie Pie.

Whitney Decker speaks at memorial service for daughters in Wenatchee

The crowd also heard prayers, songs, and saw a dance performance in honor of Paityn, Olivia, and Evelyn. We also heard from their mom, Whitney Decker, for the first time.

Whitney Decker at a Wenatchee memorial service for her three daughters on June 20, 2025.

What they're saying:

"I truly hope the legacy of the girls’ lives in everyone’s heart forever. They were incredible." While the world knows how their lives end, we’re here to remember how their lives were lived.

After she was done talking, the crowd gave her a standing ovation. The service ended with the crowd lighting candles and watching a slideshow of the girls.

Wenatchee memorial service for Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker on June 20, 2025.

Wenatchee memorial service for Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker on June 20, 2025.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

