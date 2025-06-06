GoFundMe to support Whitney Decker, mother of 3 WA girls found dead, surpasses $1M

More than $1 million has been raised for Whitney Decker, the Wenatchee mother of three girls who were found dead in Leavenworth earlier this week.

Authorities are still searching for the girls' father, Travis Decker, who is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection with their deaths.

Amy Edwards, a family friend of Whitney Decker, organized a GoFundMe for Whitney to help cover expenses of the case and to allow her to take time off without worrying about a financial hit. Donations immediately started pouring in from around the world, and as of Friday morning, the GoFundMe account had raised $1,073,775.

"Your support is not only helping her through this tragedy, it’s also carrying forward the love and spirit her daughters brought into the world," Edwards said in a Friday update.

The backstory:

The three girls, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, were reported missing after they didn't return from a planned visitation with their father. On Monday, the bodies of the the girls were found near the Rock Island Campground in Leavenworth, but Travis Decker, a former Army soldier with "extensive training," was not located.

Travis Decker headshot (left), two surveillance images of Decker before his planned visitation (right). (Chelan County Sheriff's Office)

On Thursday, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office urged citizens who own cabins or reside in remote areas of Chelan, Kittitas, King, Snohomish and Okanogan counties to be aware that Decker remains missing.

Decker is described as 5' 8" tall, 190 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information regarding Decker's whereabouts is encouraged to call the CCSO tip line at 509-667-6845 or submit information online.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle original reporting, GoFundMe, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office and the Associated Press.

