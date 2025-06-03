How to support the family of the 3 murdered Wenatchee girls

The Brief A gofundme has been set up to support Whitney Decker, the mother of the 3 Wenatchee girls found dead. A vigil will be held at Memorial Park in Wenatchee at 6 p.m., June 3.



The three daughters of Wenatchee resident Whitney Decker were found dead on Tuesday. Keep reading for how you can support the Decker family.

The backstory:

Three Wenatchee girls, ages 5, 8, and 9, reported missing since Friday, May 30, were found dead on Monday.

Authorities are actively searching for the girls' father, Travis Decker, 32, who is wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Decker, described as a former military member with extensive training, should not be approached by the public due to potential risk.

The three sisters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, attended Lincoln Elementary School in the Wenatchee School District.

What you can do:

A go-fund-me has been set up for Whitney Decker – the mother of the victims – to help support her in covering expenses of the case and to allow her to take time off without worrying about a financial hit.

Donations to Whitney Decker can be made on this gofundme.

Additionally, a vigil will be held tonight at 6 p.m., at Memorial Park in Wenatchee, organized by the Wenatchee School District.

"Our hearts are shattered by the confirmed loss of Paityn (3rd grade), Evelyn (2nd grade), and Olivia Decker (Kindergarten), students from Lincoln Elementary," the Wenatchee School District said in a statement to Fox 13. "Our focus right now is entirely on supporting their family and our Lincoln school community through this unimaginable pain…"

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this article is from a Wenatchee School District statement to FOX 13, and FOX 13 reporting.

