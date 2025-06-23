Man shot, killed by Pierce County deputies in Parkland, WA

The Brief A man is dead after a shooting involving a Pierce County deputy in Parkland. One deputy suffered minor injuries. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is now investigating the shooting.



At least one Pierce County deputy shot at a man in Parkland Monday afternoon, killing him.

What we know:

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office initially posted about the officer-involved shooting at 5:30 p.m.

It happened on C Street South near 112th Street South, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies were originally called out to a burglary suspect throwing and breaking things, and the man was later seen trying to light a building on fire, the sheriff's office said. There was then a pursuit that eventually led up to the shooting.

One deputy suffered minor injuries. It's currently unknown what kind of weapon the suspect had.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

At least one deputy fired their weapon in the shooting. The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is now leading the investigation.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

