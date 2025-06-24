2 test positive for measles in Whatcom County, 8 WA cases confirmed in 2025

The Brief Two family members in Whatcom County have tested positive for measles, marking the 7th and 8th cases in Washington this year. One infected person may have exposed others at Family Care Network Urgent Care in Lynden on June 18; risk is low for vaccinated individuals. Unvaccinated people exposed may develop symptoms between June 25 and July 9; seek medical advice if symptoms appear.



Two people have tested positive for measles in Whatcom County, marking the 7th and 8th cases of measles in Washington state this year.

The cases were in two people who are family members and living in the same household, according to public health officials.

What we know:

One of the infected individuals may have exposed others at the Family Care Network Urgent Care in Lynden, located at 1610 Grover Street. They visited the hospital on June 18 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. while contagious, before being diagnosed.

The risk to the general public is considered low, as most have immunity through vaccination. However, people who are not vaccinated and visited the urgent care center during the listed date and times may become sick.

People without immunity who were exposed to the virus would most likely become sick between June 25 and July 9.

Common symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and a rash that usually begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body. If you develop symptoms, it's recommended to stay home and call a healthcare provider before visiting any medical facility.

If you have had two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine, your risk of infection is very low.

The last confirmed case of measles in Washington was in a King County adult on May 20. That person was likely exposed during international travel.

More information about the measles virus can be found on the Whatcom County website.

The Source: Information in this story came from Whatcom County Health and Community Services.

