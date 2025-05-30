The Brief Weidkamp Road in Whatcom County is closed due to an overturned commercial vehicle. An estimated 250 million bees are now loose from the truck. The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, Public Works, and a bee expert are on scene to manage the situation.



Authorities warned the public to avoid the area after 250 million bees escaped a truck that overturned Friday morning in Whatcom County.

Millions of bees escaped after a commercial truck overturned on May 30, 2025 in Whatcom County, Washington. (Whatcom County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

The Whatcom County Sheriff's Office issued an alert regarding the incident, advising the public to avoid the area due to the significant release of honey bees.

Weidkamp Road was closed Friday between West Badger Road and Loomis Trail Road.

Authorities are on scene, including deputies from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office, Whatcom County Public Works personnel, and a bee expert.

Commercial vehicle full of bees rolls over in Whatcom County, Washington on May 30, 2025. (Whatcom County Sheriff's Office)

The closure is in effect due to the widespread escape and swarming potential of the bees.

The Sheriff's Office stated, "WCSO deputies, Whatcom County Public Works, and a bee expert are on-scene with the truck-load of pollinating bees."

Authorities will notify the public will be notified when the situation has cleared and Weidkamp Road has reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office.

