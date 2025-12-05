Rivers expected to flood in Skagit, Snohomish, and King counties

The Brief Heavy rainfall is expected to cause flooding in Snohomish, King, and Skagit counties, with communities near the Snoqualmie, Snohomish, and Skagit Rivers urged to prepare for dangerous conditions. Snohomish County Emergency Management advises residents to plan for potential flood impacts and stay informed through county resources. King County offers free sandbags at designated locations, with residents responsible for their removal post-flooding.



Heavy rainfall over the next week is expected to bring flooding to Snohomish, King and Skagit counties and officials want communities to prepare now.

The Snoqualmie, Snohomish, and Skagit Rivers are expected to flood, and communities around the bodies of water are asked to be ready for dangerous conditions.

"We’re expecting to see a lot of river flooding," said Lucia Schmit, the director of the Snohomish County Department of Emergency Management. "We’re really asking people to take the time now to pay attention to where their plans next week will take them into or through flood plains," she added.

What you can do to prepare

King County officials say the best way to stay updated on flood conditions is through the county’s app.

Snohomish County keeps its community informed on dangerous conditions through its hazard viewer.

Sandbag locations

King County provides free sandbags for residents at the locations below. Following a flood, you are responsible for removing sandbags from your property.

