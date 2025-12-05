Stormy weather next week in Seattle with flooding

The Brief Seattle will experience four weather alert days next week, with major flooding expected on local rivers due to heavy rain from an atmospheric river. Coastal flood advisories are in effect for several counties, and Stevens Pass has a winter weather advisory for snow; king tides may cause minor flooding. Wind advisories and high wind warnings are issued for Island County and Eastern Washington, with gusts up to 60 mph affecting driving conditions.



There are four weather alert days posted for Seattle next week, including Monday through Thursday.

Be prepared for moderate to major flood stage on some local rivers – along with scattered street flooding. The landslide risk will be elevated. Winds will be blustery here and there.

Major flooding in western Washington

Big picture view:

The Snoqualmie River near Carnation and Snohomish River near Monroe are forecast to reach "major" flood stage next week. Rivers will likely crest Wednesday and Thursday.

This could be the highest the Snohomish River at Monroe has been since February 2020. The Skagit River will get very close to "major" flood stage as well. This event could look a lot like the December 2023 floods, with even higher crests in some locations.

You may hear some talk about this being a Category 5 atmospheric river. That is the highest on the AR rating scale, which means that there is a potential for major flooding.

Rain forecast in the Seattle area

By the numbers:

There are a lot of moving parts over the next week with rainfall and potential flooding in our area. This is what we're tracking day-to-day:

Friday–Sunday: Several rounds of showers are expected. The heaviest rain of the weekend will hit Sunday.

Monday: A potent atmospheric river will hit Monday, bringing very heavy rain. One to two inches of rain are possible in the Puget Sound lowlands. Breezy winds are expected as well.

Tuesday: It won't be quite as wet, but half an inch could fall in Puget Sound locations. Rivers will be rising sharply.

Wednesday: Moderate to major flooding is forecast on the Snohomish, Skagit, and Snoqualmie rivers with heavy rain all day. Another one to two inches of rain is a possibility. Rain will ease Wednesday night.

Thursday: Rivers will still be in moderate to major flood stage. Some will crest a second time at very high levels. Rain will generally lighten up, but it will be wet at times.

Friday: This could be another wet day, but confidence is low in the forecast as the models still need to come together. While rivers could still be high, levels will be dropping. This day will be about the aftermath and cleanup.

River forecast in Washington

Local perspective:

Here’s a look at the river forecasts right now. These larger rivers will be cresting at close to "Major" flood stage on the 10th and 11th (Wednesday and Thursday). You can find the latest river forecasts here:

Coastal flooding and king tides

Local perspective:

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday for parts of Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish Counties for minor flooding along the coast. Inundation of around two feet above ground level is possible.

Parking lots, parks and roads may be flooded with localized road closures. A similar advisory is posted for Grays Harbor County coast until 3 p.m. today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in place for the Strait until 3 p.m. today.

King tides are expected around western Washington this weekend, but we don't expect major — or even moderate — flooding. Anything would be minor at this point.

Mountain snow

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for Stevens Pass from 7 tonight to 10 p.m. on Saturday for snow accumulations of six to 11 inches. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.



Landslide threat

The landslide risk will be skyrocketing next week due to rounds of heavy rain. Keep in mind: driving will be a challenge in the wet weather as well. Get ready for bad visibility, pooling and standing water on the roads.

Gusty winds

Moderately strong winds are forecast in Island County today: a Wind Advisory is in effect from 1 p.m. today to 7 a.m. Saturday for gusts to 45 mph. In Eastern Washington, more foreseeable winds are anticipated. A High Wind Warning will run from 7 tonight to 7 a.m. Saturday for gusts of 50-60 mph.

Stay with the FOX 13 Weather Team for the latest!

Warmly,

Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan and Meteorologist Abby Acone

