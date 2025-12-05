Showers, breezy weather in Seattle this weekend, heavy mountain snow Saturday

The Brief Heavy rain and mountain snow are expected, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until Saturday night. King tides may cause minor coastal flooding on Saturday, with a Flood Watch starting Sunday. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible, and an atmospheric river may lead to rising rivers next week.



We are tracking more rain, mountain snow and stronger winds Friday night. There is potential for minor coastal flooding on Saturday due to King tides, which will happen around midday. Heavy rain is expected early next week as a strong atmospheric river sets up. We will be watching for rising rivers and widespread flooding.

Tonight we are tracking more rain, mountain snow and stronger winds.

Snow levels will drop tonight, bringing heavier snow to the higher mountain passes. Showers will also continue tonight into Saturday.

Snow levels will drop tonight, bringing heavier snow to the higher mountain passes.

A Winter Weather Advisory and Warning remains in effect through 10 p.m. Saturday for elevations above 4000' in the cascades. Heavy snow is expected to impact driving conditions, especially over Stevens and White Pass.

A Winter Weather Advisory and Warning remains in effect through 10pm Saturday for elevations above 4000' in the cascades. Expand

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until midnight tonight for the Puget Sound lowlands. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are possible.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until midnight tonight for the Puget Sound lowlands.

Showers will be scattered, with a few sunbreaks possible for Western Washington. Highs will be mild, reaching the low 50s.

Showers will be scattered with a few sunbreaks possible for Western Washington.

An atmospheric river is expected Monday through the week, which will create rising rivers and possible flooding. A Flood Watch goes into effect Sunday PM through Friday afternoon.

An atmospheric river is expected Monday through the week, which will create rising rivers and possible flooding.

Winds will be breezy Saturday and into next week, along with mild temperatures and plenty of rain. Snow levels will remain high, keeping any pass concerns low. We will be watching the river forecasts closely, so stay tuned.

Winds will be breezy Saturday and into next week as well. (FOX 13 Seattle)

