The Brief A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in Tacoma on Friday afternoon. Police found the teen with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at 64th and McKinley. No arrests have been made; police urge anyone with information to contact them.



Tacoma police are actively investigating a shooting that left a 14-year-old boy hospitalized in critical condition Friday afternoon.

What we know:

Police initially responded to a report of a crash at around 4 p.m. at East 64th Street and East McKinley Avenue, just north of Midland.

Officers arrived and located a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle.

After first responders treated the victim on scene, the teen was later taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police have not made any arrests yet in this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tacoma Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

