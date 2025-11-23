Man hospitalized by Tacoma pedestrian throwing brick into car

A 64-year-old Puyallup man had to be hospitalized Saturday night after a pedestrian threw a brick into a passing car. The victim was the passenger, the 63-year-old female driver was uninjured.

Timeline:

Just after 10 p.m. on Nov. 22, the Washington State Patrol report that the driver was heading south on I-705 just north of State Route 509 in Tacoma when a male pedestrian launched the brick at her and her passenger driving past him.

The 38-year-old pedestrian was standing in the right shoulder of I-705 when the incident happened, according to WSP. The right lane of the roadway was blocked for about an hour.

A Washington State Patrol car seen in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The suspect now faces two assault charges, in addition to malicious mischief. The circumstances around the incident remain under investigation, according to WSP.

