Family of slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves sues Washington State University

The Brief Kaylee Goncalves' family plans to sue Washington State University after her murder by Bryan Kohberger, a former WSU PhD student. The lawsuit seeks accountability and transparency from WSU, aiming to prevent similar tragedies. WSU expressed condolences but did not comment on the details of the lawsuit.



The backstory:

Kohberger, 30, pleaded guilty to murdering Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022. He is now serving four consecutive life sentences.

Bryan Kohberger (left) and Idaho murder victims Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Kaylee Goncalves (right). Expand

Months after Kohberger's guilty plea, the family of Kaylee Goncalves is now seeking damages from Washington State University, where the killer was a PhD student.

Kohberger was a grad student at WSU, studying criminal justice and criminology. Court documents revealed Kohberger developed a creepy and sexist reputation at the university before he murdered the four University of Idaho students.

What they're saying:

The Goncalves family issued the following statement regarding the lawsuit against WSU:

"We filed this lawsuit to seek accountability and transparency from Washington State University. Our goal is to understand what went wrong, to ensure that no other family endures the same tragedy, and to honor the memory of those who were lost. We trust the legal process to uncover the truth, and we will not be making further public comments while the case is pending."

It's unclear if the families of the other victims plan to join the civil suit.

Washington State University would not comment in detail on the lawsuit, but shared a statement from President Elizabeth R. Cantwell:

"My heart goes out to the families, friends, and entire community grieving this tragic loss of life. We share in their sorrow and we recognize the profound pain and shock that this act of violence has caused. On behalf of WSU, I extend our deepest condolences and stand with all who are mourning."

Washington State University is located in Pullman, Washington, about 10 miles from the University of Idaho. Kohberger lived in an apartment in Pullman during the time of the murders.

