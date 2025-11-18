Hundreds line up for Thanksgiving meal provided by Tacoma, WA community

The Brief Hundreds of families gathered at the Tacoma Dome parking lot for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, organized by Coordinated Care, Tacoma Police, nonprofits, and volunteers to ensure families can afford a holiday meal. The event distributed 730 turkeys, sides, and canned goods, with additional rounds planned, highlighting increased need due to economic challenges; volunteers, police officers, and Seahawks legends participated in the drive-thru event. The giveaway aims to support families facing tough decisions, rebuild community trust, and provide essentials for a brighter holiday, with gratitude expressed by participants like Stu DeWitt.



Hundreds of families packed the Tacoma Dome parking lot Thursday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway that organizers say grows bigger every year — and so does the need.

The event is a partnership between Coordinated Care, Tacoma Police, nonprofits and local volunteers who come together to make sure families can still afford a holiday meal.

The line started before sunrise, stretching across the lot as police officers, volunteers and even Seahawks legends loaded turkeys, canned goods and sides into cars.

Why you should care:

For many, this drive-thru giveaway is the only way Thanksgiving is happening this year.

The sound of gratitude echoes through the makeshift drive-thru, "Happy Thanksgiving" is heard from volunteers as cars rolled forward.

Stu DeWitt was first in line — arriving just before 4:00 a.m.

"I thought I had the wrong day! I got here and I looked, and there was nobody here," Dewitt said.

DeWitt said he heard about the giveaway online and rushed out to make sure his family had a meal. He wasted no time getting in his van and heading down to the Tacoma Dome.

What they're saying:

"I’m like, ‘Oh jeez, that would be great, that would really be a big answer to my problems,’" Dewitt said.

Organizers say the need has jumped significantly.

"The price of a turkey is, what, $20 bucks? So think about the $20 impact that had on a family that doesn’t had very much income coming in," said Martha Davis with the Toy Rescue Mission in Tacoma. "That $20 can be a tank of gas to get to work, it can be a bus pass, it can be cereal and milk for the children — that’s a lot they can do with that money that they would’ve spent on the turkey and the sides were giving out here today."

Coordinated Care, one of the main sponsors, said a total of 730 turkeys, sides and canned goods were given out. They say another round of 400 turkeys are ready to go Thursday, with another 700 expected Saturday.

"Just the smiles on faces as we’re able to help so many," said Andrea Davis, vice president of external affairs. "We know times are tough, the shutdown is over, but many families are still making very difficult decisions… we’ve seen the need is even higher this year."

Tacoma police officers worked alongside volunteers to move the line as quickly as possible.

"We’re giving back. This is the community that supports us day-to-day," said Tacoma Police Department spokesperson Shelby Boyd.

Even Seahawks legends Marcus Trufant and Blitz showed up to help hand out meals.

"I’m excited to be here," Trufant said. "People are struggling all the way around mentally, physically and it’s really tough if you don’t have those bare essentials food, shelter this is just a little bit to help."

Local perspective:

Tacoma Police Chief Patti Jackson said events like this help rebuild trust and connection.

"They want to get to know their police agency, and we’re responding to that," Jackson said. "We’re here to show up, and to help all these incredible individuals. It just warms my heart."

Cars continued rolling through for about an hour and a half — no red carpet, just cold pavement and a long line of volunteers doing what they could to make the holiday brighter.

"I’m very grateful," DeWitt said. "Now this grandfather can have time with his grandkids on Thanksgiving and not be ashamed."

There are two more drive-thru turkey giveaways in Tacoma this weekend:

Saturday, Nov. 22 : Eastside Community Center (1721 E 56th St), starting at 10:00 a.m.

Monday, Nov. 24: People's Community Center (1602 Martin Luther King Jr. Way), starting at 6:00 p.m.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA baby hospitalized with botulism, leading to baby formula recall

Lenny Wilkens, legendary Seattle SuperSonics player and coach, dies at 88

Seattle to update street parking rates again — see what’s going up

Rad Power Bikes faces permanent closure at Seattle site

Seattle's SODO housing ordinance blocked after Port of Seattle wins lawsuit

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.