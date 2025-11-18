Tacoma police giving out free turkeys

The Brief In partnership with local businesses, the Tacoma Police Department is hosting a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, starting Tuesday, Nov. 18, to provide hundreds of free turkeys and sides to families in need. The initiative includes three scheduled drive-thru events in Tacoma, with the first taking place at the Tacoma Dome. Additional giveaways are planned for the Eastside Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 22, and the People's Community Center on Monday, Nov. 24.



Hundreds of turkeys will be given out to families in need starting Tuesday in Tacoma.

What we know:

The Tacoma Police Department partnered up with local businesses for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.

There will be three scheduled drive-thru events in western Washington, with the first happening Tuesday, Nov. 18 at the Tacoma Dome.

Families will have the opportunity to pick up a free turkey and sides during the giveaway events.

Here are details of this month's giveaway.

Tacoma Dome at2727 East D Street on Tuesday, Nov. 18, starting at 11 a.m. until supplies run out.

Eastside Community Center at 1721 East 56 Street on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m.

People's Community Center at 1602 Martin Luther King Jr. Way on Monday, Nov. 24 at 6 p.m.

The Tacoma Police Department also announced Seahawks legend and Tacoma native Marcus Trufant, Blitz, Seagals and possibly other guests will be joining the events.

