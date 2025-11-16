Tacoma Rescue Mission to host Thanksgiving dinner with the Tacoma Dome

The recent pause in SNAP benefits cast a spotlight on food insecurity in our community.

In Pierce County, the Tacoma Rescue Mission says more than 100,000 individuals rely on SNAP benefits to get by, yet many families are still vulnerable to going hungry.

As Thanksgiving approaches, the Tacoma Rescue Mission is partnering with the Tacoma Dome to make sure everyone can enjoy a warm holiday meal.

Tacoma Rescue Mission

Together they'll host a classic turkey dinner for more than 1,000 people and families who may not otherwise have one.

Duke Paulson, Executive Director of the Tacoma Rescue Mission, stopped by Good Day Seattle to talk about how they need help from the community to pull it off.

Those interested can make a financial gift to Tacoma Rescue Mission or sign up to volunteer.

