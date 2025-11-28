Seattle Weather: A Cooler & Drier Weekend Ahead

After a few Thanksgiving Day showers, we enjoy some sunbreaks around the region on Friday. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s tonight and early Saturday morning.

A cool night and early morning is forecast for much of the area.

A weak disturbance will pass by on Saturday pushing a few more clouds in for Saturday. While skies will be cloudier, it will remain mainly dry with only a stray shower possible.

A weak disturbance will brush past with a stray shower possible on Saturday.

It will be a cool start to the weekend with afternoon highs at or in some spots, slightly below average.

Mostly cloudy skies with cooler afternoon highs.

While the weekend is forecast to be mainly dry, a slight chance of showers will return by late Monday. A light dusting of snow will be possible next week, but it shouldn't impact mountain passes.