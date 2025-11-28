Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Weather: A Cooler & Drier Weekend Ahead

Published  November 28, 2025
Seattle weather: chilly and cloudy weekend ahead

Seattle - After a few Thanksgiving Day showers, we enjoy some sunbreaks around the region on Friday.  Overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s tonight and early Saturday morning. 

A weak disturbance will pass by on Saturday pushing a few more clouds in for Saturday.  While skies will be cloudier, it will remain mainly dry with only a stray shower possible. 

It will be a cool start to the weekend with afternoon highs at or in some spots, slightly below average. 

While the weekend is forecast to be mainly dry, a slight chance of showers will return by late Monday.  A light dusting of snow will be possible next week, but it shouldn't impact mountain passes. 

Weather