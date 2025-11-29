Seattle weather: Dry weekend start as temperatures slip

Saturday's weather forecast remains dry. The western Washington region will see partly-to-mostly cloudy conditions heading into this afternoon, with breaks for some sunshine in between. Overnight temperatures triggered cold shelter protocols in Snohomish County, FOX 13 spoke with organizers about growing needs.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s and low 50s for the afternoon highs. Anyone heading outside today will just need some layers — no umbrellas or rain jackets necessary!

High temperatures for 11-29-25

Tomorrow will see similar weather conditions. The next opportunity for new precipitation will be Monday when there's a chance for rain showers in the afternoon, heading into Tuesday.

Futurecast for 11-29-25

Higher elevations could see a slight chance for snow showers today.

7-day forecast for 11-29-25

Sunset times are in the late afternoon for the next couple of months - just before 4:30 p.m. The next time we will see a sunset time in the five o' clock hour will be at the end of January 2026.

Futurecast for 11-29-25

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Washington family holds memorial service at sea on Edmonds-Kingston ferry

Pierce County, WA woman arrested for 3 DUIs in one week

Seattle's 'Thanksgiving for All' draws hundreds, helps pets for the holidays

Trump administration says it is halting all asylum decisions after National Guard shooting

Who is Katie Wilson? A look at Seattle's next mayor

How to watch Seattle Mariners games in 2026 after ROOT sports shuts down

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.