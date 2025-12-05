Kirkland, WA suspect arrested after recent bank robberies

The Brief Kirkland Police arrested 31-year-old Zachary Thomas for two bank robberies that happened in October. Thomas allegedly used notes to demand money, despite not indicating or showing he was armed. Police tracked him via Lyft records, as security video allegedly showed him getting into a rideshare after a robbery.



Kirkland Police announced an arrest after a man was involved in several reported bank robberies in October.

Zachary Woo Soo Thomas, 31, is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree attempted robbery for two "note jobs" at banks in the Juanita area.

The backstory:

The first robbery happened at a US Bank on 100th Avenue Northeast on Oct. 7.

Police said Thomas was captured on surveillance video loitering outside the bank for brief period before entering alone, possibly casing the building. He then hands a bank teller a note, demanding money from the drawer.

The suspect takes off with $2,600 and flees towards a small apartment building, disappearing out of sight.

The second robbery happened on Oct. 29 at a Bank of America along 9th Lane Northeast, about one mile away from the US Bank that was robbed 22 days earlier.

The suspect, who shared a similar appearance to the suspect in the first robbery, sits down in the bank lobby and appears to be talking on the phone. He comes back after about 20 minutes and hands the teller a note demanding money.

However, after the teller told the suspect he would have to go to another cash dispenser to get money and walks away from the window, the attempted robber grabs the note and exits the bank, fleeing northbound.

Police added that no weapon was implied or displayed in either robbery.

Court documents state after the first robbery, Thomas was spotted on security video at a restaurant several blocks away from the US Bank, taking off the outfit he used in the crime and getting into a Lyft.

After tracking his Lyft account, police were able to identify Thomas as the bank robbery suspect, as he matched the description and phone records indicated he was in the area of the robberies at the time.

Thomas was arrested without incident at his apartment on Nov. 25, where police say they found the clothing he used in both incidents.

Thomas has 11 lifetime bench warrants issued for failing to appear at a hearing. His bail was requested to be set at $100,000.

