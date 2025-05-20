6th WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County adult

The Brief A sixth measles case in Washington was confirmed in a King County adult, who visited Seattle-Tacoma Airport and Overlake Medical Center while infectious. The individual's vaccination status is unknown, and they were likely exposed during international travel. Public health officials advise those potentially exposed to check vaccination status and seek medical advice if symptoms develop.



The sixth measles case in Washington state this year was recently confirmed in a King County adult.

The individual was at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Overlake Medical Center while infectious, public health officials say.

It's believed the person was exposed to measles during international travel, and their vaccination status is unknown.

This case is not connected to the previous measles cases confirmed in western Washington, according to Public Health – Seattle & King County.

Timeline:

The agency listed the following times and locations where the infected individual was at before being diagnosed with measles:

May 17 : 4:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. @ Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (S Concourse International Arrivals Gate S8, Customs and baggage claim Carousel 21, exited at south end of main terminal)

May 18: 6 p.m. to 8:20 p.m. @ Overlake Medical Center (ER and waiting area at 1035 116th Ave NE in Bellevue)

The times include the estimated period the individual was at the locations and two hours after, as measles can remain in the air for up to two hours after someone infectious leaves the area.

The risk to the general public is low due to most having immunity to measles through vaccination.

However, anyone who was at the locations and possibly exposed to measles is asked to confirm their vaccination status and call a healthcare provider if you develop symptoms, like a fever or unexplained rash.

Those who were exposed at the listed locations and not immune to measles would likely become sick between May 24 and June 8.

"With more measles cases globally and in the U.S., if you are planning to travel, it’s always a good idea to make sure you’re up to date on all your vaccinations. But if you’re traveling abroad or to an area of the U.S. with a measles outbreak, it’s especially important that you’re well protected from measles. Vaccination will not only protect you but will also protect others you may come in contact with if you develop measles. Make sure to get vaccinated at least two weeks before your trip. This gives your body a chance to build immunity. Talk to your doctor about your family’s specific health needs and travel plans," said Meagan Kay, Medical Epidemiologist for Public Health – Seattle & King County.

While this marks the sixth confirmed case of measles in Washington in 2025, there have also been several instances of international travelers visiting the state while infected.

More information on measles and vaccinations can be found on the Public Health – Seattle & King County website.

The Source: Information in this story came from a media release sent out by Public Health – Seattle & King County.

