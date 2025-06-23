The Brief A man stuck in the Kitsap County woods for days was rescued after calling for help. He was found Saturday morning by searchers after a 911 call reported hearing his voice. The man, lost for 4-5 days, is now receiving medical evaluation and treatment.



A man who was reportedly stuck in the woods in Kitsap County for days was rescued after he was heard calling for help.

The backstory:

It began with a 911 call early Saturday morning after a man said he heard a voice in the woods off Suquamish Way Northeast.

When a deputy arrived to the scene, he could also hear the voice, which sounded like a man who was in distress after falling from a tree.

A search and rescue team was quickly mobilized, with a command post established at the Suquamish police headquarters.

At 7 a.m. Saturday morning, searchers located the lost man and extracted him from the wilderness.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ via Kitsap County Sheriff's Office

The man said he was lost for four to five days after trying to take a shortcut through the woods, according to rescuers.

After being brought back to safety, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle police release video of shootout between officers, DV suspect in Washington Park

Travis Decker manhunt echoes 2020 hunt in same WA wilderness

Police warning as bear spotted near homes in Renton

Whitney Decker reveals '3 feelings' tradition at emotional memorial for daughters

Woman found dead on Ketron Island as suspect drives off ferry dock

Everything to know about WA laws going into effect July 1

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.