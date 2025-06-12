Man arrested after hours-long search in Poulsbo, WA charged with murder

The Brief Laird Dinsmore, 35, is charged with first-degree murder and assault for allegedly killing James Foster in Poulsbo, WA. Dinsmore reportedly confessed to shooting Foster and firing at SWAT officers during his arrest. The motive remains unknown, but Dinsmore allegedly stole items from the property where Foster was working.



Kitsap County prosecutors have charged a man who was arrested after an hours-long search with first-degree premeditated murder and first-degree assault.

Laird Dinsmore, 35, is accused of killing 50-year-old James Foster outside a home on Big Valley Road Northeast in Poulsbo on June 4.

James' brother has started a GoFundMe to ask for help, writing, "Hello family, friends, and community. I am Aaron Foster, the brother of James Wayne Foster whose life was needlessly taken from him in a horrific crime in Poulsbo, Washington last week. Our family is asking for help raising the funds for a proper burial. We thank you with grateful hearts in advance for donations and prayers. He will be put to rest at Fraola Cemetery in Port Orchard, Washington."

The backstory:

According to court documents, Dinsmore confessed to murdering Foster with a rifle and to shooting towards SWAT team members when they were trying to arrest him in Snider Park on Wedneday.

No motive was given in the court documents, but detectives say Dinsmore is believed to have stolen items including a rifle from the home where Foster was staying on the property, and working as a caretaker while it was being renovated.

Detectives say a surveillance camera shows Dinsmore walking up with a rifle and firing twice at Foster, who was bent over working on an electric wheelchair, then jogging towards him and firing again. He then walked toward a motorhome, checked the rear window, walked back and allegedly shot Foster's lifeless body one more time. He then walked down the road and accessed Foster's truck.

Foster's body wasn't discovered until June 7. Dinsmore was arrested on June 12.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office and court documents from the Kitsap County Superior Court.

