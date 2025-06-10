Person of interest wanted for questioning in Poulsbo, WA murder

The Brief Kitsap County deputies are searching for Laird Dinsmore, a person of interest in a Poulsbo murder. A 50-year-old man was found dead outside his home on Big Valley Road Northeast on Saturday. Residents near Big Valley Road and Highway 3 should expect a heavy police presence.



Deputies in Kitsap County are searching for a man wanted in a Poulsbo murder.

Laird Dinsmore, 35, is a person of interest in the murder of a 50-year-old man who was found dead outside his home on Big Valley Road Northeast on Saturday.

Laird Dinsmore

Dinsmore is believed to be in an area between Big Valley Road and Highway 3, which is where deputies are searching. People living in the area should expect a significant law enforcement presence in the area, including at Snider Park.

Anyone with information about Dinsmore's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Facebook post by the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

LIVE: Travis Decker manhunt: Focus shifts near WA's Blewett Pass

Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

Home of Seattle rapper Macklemore invaded, nanny maced: police

2 dead after ‘tragic’ bus accident at Seattle retirement home

Community mourns Bellevue High School student found dead in Shoreline

Parkland, WA neighbors fed up, scared with continuing car crashes

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.