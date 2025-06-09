Parkland, WA neighbors fed up, scared with continuing car crashes

The Brief Neighbors in a Parkland community say their homes and families are at risk due to continual car crashes on their street. They blame the increased number of accidents on a nearby road closure. One neighbor says their home has been the site of multiple crashes in one week.



A Pierce County neighborhood is growing increasingly frustrated and scared as cars continue to crash near their homes.

What they're saying:

"Alone, four [crashes] last week. Three back-to-back, and then one was on Monday, and the other ones were Wednesday, Thursday, Friday," said Nancy Zuniga.

Zuniga said her home on 116th Street South in Parkland has become the site of multiple accidents since roadwork began on nearby Spanaway Loop Road.

County officials say the focus of the construction is to increase the capacity of the public sewer system and improve the road surface.

Zuniga and other neighbors tell FOX 13 Seattle the road closure on Spanaway Loop has diverted traffic onto the normally quiet 116th Street South.

The increased volume of cars, combined with speeding, has led to multiple accidents in recent weeks, she said.

"People live here, you know. It’s not just a random house. It’s not random people. It’s families. I have three little nephews. They’re little. We have them outside," Zuniga said. We’re scared that it’s going to happen close to our backyard and that’s where we’re always at with my family," she added.

Despite repeatedly calling local authorities, Zuniga said it wasn’t until she posted a video on TikTok that she received any response.

"That’s when I posted the TikTok video, and that’s when I started getting more recommendations, and that’s when you came, and that’s when I messaged you, and you’re the first person that’s actually done something about it. So, thank you," she said.

The other side:

FOX 13 reached out to Pierce County officials, who acknowledged the issue.

"Pierce County is closely monitoring traffic impacts related to the in-progress sewer project on Spanaway Loop. The safety of the community is our top priority, and we have been in contact with residents in the area about the impacts they are experiencing. We have shared residents’ reports with the Pierce County Sheriff’s office for their awareness. Our team will continue to analyze traffic in the area to determine if additional measures can be put in place for the safety of everyone nearby. The County encourages drivers in the area to exercise extra caution in the vicinity of the construction project. We also encourage the public to continue sharing their experience with us at our project website, www.piercecountywa.gov/spanawayloopclosure."

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, the most recent collision in the area was documented on June 4.

Officials confirmed only one major accident had been recorded in relation to the issue.

Zuniga tells FOX 13 Seattle something needs to be done quickly before someone gets hurt, or worse.

"We just want at least stop signs, or a light, or something to be done that helps people actually slow down and be considerate," she said.

